Jacqueline Fernandez on her Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman being nominated for Oscars: 'Beyond words right now'

Jacqueline Fernandez in her Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman

Three Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars this year, the highest in a single for year for the country. And while much has been said about the achievements of RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers, their nominations aren’t the only Indian connection at the Academy Awards this year. Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman has also secured a prestigious Oscar nomination.

Jacqueline was part of the ensemble cast of this international anthology film that released last year. The film’s song Applause, by Diane Warren and Sofie Carson, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Reacting to the nomination, Jacqueline wrote on Instagrm, “Beyond words right now Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists!”

In a statement, the actress added, "I am so proud of the entire team of Tell It Like A Woman and especially Dianne and Sofia who created such magical music with Applause. The whole experience of doing this film was just as magical for me. Being associated with this Oscar nomination is just so special, I cannot express it because it is very overwhelming and I wish the best to the whole team for the Academy Awards!"

Interstingly, Applause is competing with RRR’s Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated in the same category. The song, picturised on the film’s leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been a rage in the West. In addition, documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short Film categories. The Oscars will be presented on March 12.

Tell it Like a Woman is an anthology of films made by eight female directors from around the world. Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harden, are some of the cast members in the film.