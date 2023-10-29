Headlines

Friends star Matthew Perry passes away at 54 after apparent drowning

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, has passed away at 54.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, has passed away at 54. The actor was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, as per the police officials.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Perry was reported uresponsive at his home at around 4 pm on Saturday, October 28. There hasn't been a sign of foul play, as per the sources.

The American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer had gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the hugley popular sitcom Friends, which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004. In 2002, he received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

Perry was also a part of Friends: The Reunion, the special reunion episode comprising of the six main characters, and telecast on HBO Max in May 2021.

Apart from Friends, the actor starred in multiple other shows such as The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The West Wing among others. For his acclaimed performance as Joe Quincy in the political drama, he was nominated twice for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003 and 2004.

His fourth nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards was for the television film The Ron Clark Story, based on the famous educator Ron Clark, for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie in 2007.

The late actor also starred in a few films such as Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Birds of America, and 17 Again among others.

