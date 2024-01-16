Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and Beef were among the most nominated shows of the year, setting the stage for a night filled with anticipation and celebration.

Following their triumph at the Golden Globes, Succession, The Bear, and Beef continued their winning streak on the Emmy stage. The ceremony, which had been delayed until January due to last year's actors and writers strikes, finally took center stage.

Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and Beef were among the most nominated shows of the year, setting the stage for a night filled with anticipation and celebration. The prestigious event unfolded at the Peacock Theater at LA Live, marking a star-studded gathering of the television industry's finest talents.

Following is a list of all winners on Monday.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Bear”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

“Beef”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

BEST DIRECTING, DRAMA

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

BEST DIRECTING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef”

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

BEST WRITING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef”

BEST WRITING, VARIETY SERIES

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

BEST TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

(With inputs from Reuters)