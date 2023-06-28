Who is David Corenswet, Henry Cavill 'lookalike' who replaces him as DC's new Superman? This is his first lead role

David Corenswet is replacing Henry Cavill as Superman

The DC Universe finally has its Superman. James Gunn’s revamped and rebooted DC Universe will see a bunch of new actors taking on the iconic roles of characters like Superman and Batman among others. The hunt for the new faces for these characters had been on for sometime and finally, Gunn has zeroed in on his new Man of Steel to replace Henry Cavill. And that face is 29-year-old American actor David Corenswet.

On Tuesday, June 27, DC Universe announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan (of Marvelious Mrs Maisel fame) have been signed to play Superman and Lois Lane respectively in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. The announcement came after an audition process involving other top actors over a two-week period.

Who is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet was born to stage actor-turned lawyer John in Philadelphia in 1993. He graduated from the prestigious acting institute Juliard in 2016, having earlier started his career with short films. He landed episodic roles in TV shows like Elementary and House of Cards between 2017 and 18 before landing a major role in the Netflix show The Politician in 2019-20. His other major outing was in the 2020 show Hollywood. He has also done minor roles in films like Look Both Ways and Pearl (both 2022).

David Corenswet’s resemblance to Henry Cavill

Although a number of actors have played Superman on screen over the years, the most recent man to do so is Henry Cavill, who famously donned the blue suit and red cape for films in the DC Extended Universe starting with Man of Steel (2013). After the news of Corenswet’s announcement, many noted that the younger actor resembles the outgoing Superman a lot. One tweet read, “They got a lookalike to replace Cavill.” Another wrote, “At least he looks like him. Now let us see if he is as good too.” A fan favourite, Henry Cavill was ousted from the role of Superman after the arrival of the newmanagement led by James Gunn at the helm of DC.

Which actors did David Corenswet beat to land the role of Superman?

As per The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet auditioned for Superman aka Clark Kent aka Kal-El on the weekend of June 17 in Los Angeles. Other actors who were also frontrunners for the role included Nicholas Hoult and To Brittney. But in the end, Corenswet beat them. He will now star in Superman: Legacy, a film launching his version of Superman. The film will be directed by James Gunn himself.