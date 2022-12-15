Search icon
Henry Cavill confirms he is 'not' returning as Superman, netizens are heartbroken with news

After making his comeback as cape-crusader in Black Adam, Henry announced his exit from the franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Henry Cavill as Superman

Comic lovers and DC fans are heartbroken, furious, disappointed, and agitated as Henry Cavill announced his exit from DC Extended Universe. Yes, Henry has hung his Superman cape, and he won't be returning to play Clark Kent aka Superman. 

Earlier in October, Henry left his fans delighted with his cameo appearance in Dwayne Johnson's actioner Black Adam. His return as Superman was celebrated, and the cameo became the highlight of the film. However, months after the tease of the return, he has been asked to step down from being the cape-crusader. 

Henry shared this sad news on his Instagram with a statement post that reads, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life." The statement further reads, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes." 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

As per Henry's explanation, it's clear that DCEU is going through a reboot, and they will restart their universe, with new actors taking up the mantle. Henry's exit news has left his fans disappointed. A user wrote, "You will always be the Superman of our generation brother. Always." Another user wrote, "Sorry Henry. I try to think that what is meant for you, will not pass you by. Keep on keeping on." We this a damn shame. So sorry to hear this man...Don't know what to say." Shazam star Zachary Lewi also reacted to the news, and hinted about bringing him back by saying, "Hope to catch you in another universe, sir."

Henry started his journey as Superman with the 2013 superhit Man of Steel. It was followed by Batman V Superman: Dawn for Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017). After OG Superman Christopher Reeve, Henry was the most loved actor who played the Man of Steel. His exit from the DCEU is surely a huge loss for filmgoers.  

