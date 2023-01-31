Search icon
Batman film minus Robert Pattinson, Superman reboot and more: James Gunn reveals DCU's ambitious ten-title slate

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally revealed the slate for DC Universe's first chapter Gods and Monsters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

DCU Chapter 1 will see both Batman and Superman return to the big screen

After months of deliberation, speculation, and wild rumours, the slate for DC Universe has finally been revealed. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios, revealed the new titles – including films, web series, and animated series – at a press event in California on Monday.

The DC Universe, as it is being called, will be separate from the DC Extended Universe, which recently concluded. The franchise will kick off with Chapter 1, called Gods and Monsters. Much like Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into Phases, DCU is divided into chapters.

The biggest entry among the ten titles is a new Superman film, which will see a new actor take on the mantle after Henry Cavill’s departure. Superman: Legacy will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025. Clark Kent’s cousin Supergirl will also make her big screen debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a film adaptation of Tom King's comic. DCU’s Batman will also make his debut in The Brave and the Bold, a film focussing on Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne, the most erratic Robin ever. The film, based on the Grant Morrison comic, will feature other members of the Bat family too.

While The Brave and the Bold will feature a new actor as Batman, that does not mean it’s curtains for Robert Pattinson, who essayed the caped crusader in last year’s The Batman. Its planned sequel – officially titled The Batman II, directed by Matt Reeves, will be releasing in 2025 as well. There is also a Swamp Thing solo film and a title based on The Authority, which James Gunn has worked on himself.

Other projects include an animated series called Creature Commandos, bringing monsters like vampires and zombies into the DCU. There is a spinoff series based on Amanda Waller as well as one on the Green Lantern corps, and one on Booster Gold, a little-known superhero from the DC Comics. One of the most interesting titles is a series called Paradise Lost, which has been described as a ‘Game of Thrones-ish story about Themiscyra, Paradise Island, the home of the Amazons – and it’s also the birthplace of Wonder Woman’.

DCU will see two films and two series releasing each year. The two creators say they have an 8-10 year plan right now, which will include two chapters of the DCU. The actors will sign contracts for 10 years, they said.

