Britney Spears discloses she has incurable nerve damage, says she doesn't feel pain when she dances

Britney Spears/File photo

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears, who is often known as 'Princess of Pop', took to her Instagram on Monday, November 7 and shared a reel in which she is seen dancing. Spears revealed that she has incurable nerve damage, adding that she gets relief from pain when she dances.

Along with the reel, she wrote, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria...yes...nerve damage on the right side of my body...there's no cure except God I guess, nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain...your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb."

Britney added, " I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb, nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head, it stings and it’s scary...the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state...I couldn’t face it."

The Toxic singer continued, "It was like it was too scary to be here, although my Instagram has been not up to par to most, hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here...it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain. It's like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength and by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck. my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly".



"I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe, I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now...either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning...I’m gonna vacuum now !!!", the singer concluded.