Britney Spears kisses Madonna, dances with Selena Gomez at her 'dream' wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari in a dream ceremony at her California home, attended by all of her close industry pals. She's now shared photos from the wedding, which had Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton among those who joined her on the dance floor. In addition, the new bride shared a note in which she conveyed her joy at the wedding.

Britney is dressed in a white off-shoulder gown with a matching neckpiece, veil, and gloves in the photos. In a black suit with a bowtie, Sam Asghari joined her. Britney Spears in a black gown and Selena Gomez in a blue ensemble dancing with Drew Barrymore squished between them in a photo from the afterparty.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Britney wrote, “Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then got it together… the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came!!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton"

She further wrote, “Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup!!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times!!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING!!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

For the uninitiated, Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash the wedding and was arrested during the event.