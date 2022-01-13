Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet announce split after four years of marriage, see statement

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the Aquaman star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

Their statement read as,

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurringAnd so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L.”

Along with the statement, he shared images of the crescent moon, a white fabric hanging in the fields, and a young person holding a little bird and wearing the words "May my soul shout love" on their T-shirt.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World, was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Jason's most recent professional appearance was in the sci-fi multi-starrer ‘Dune’ last year. Lisa Bonet's final full-fledged effort on the ‘Ray Donovan ‘series.