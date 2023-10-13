Amid Joe Jonas' divorce, custody battle, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram

Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce, the Game of Thrones actress and her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner have decided to part ways after four years of their marriage, and amid divorce, Sophie unfollowed Joe's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. Even Priyanka unfollowed Sophie on social media. Recently, the estranged couple has reportedly reached an amicable resolution that allows both of their two daughters to split time between them. Although Sophie no longer follows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, she still follows Joe, Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra affected by Joe-Sophie's separation?

A report in Life and Style quoted a source who said Priyanka is having a tough time navigating the breakup and custody battle. The portal quoted a source that asserted, "She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life,"

Back in September, the ex-couple issued a joint statement last week, there had been multiple reports in the media regarding their divorce, in which both Joe and Sophie have been 'found guilty' for ending their relationship. While one report stated that the reason behind their divorce was Sophie's "too much" partying lifestyle, another claimed that the singer was "less than supportive" post her second pregnancy. Their first daughter Willa was born in 2020, while they welcomed another baby girl in 2022, whose name hasn't been revealed to the public yet.

Joe and Sophie's joint statement on their separation

The joint statement issued by Joe and Sophie read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."