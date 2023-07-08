Search icon
Trespassing attempt at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island estate: Accused arrested — Here’s what we know

As per sources, Taylor Swift was at her sprawling property when the police arrested the trespasser. The singer was enjoying a short break as she took some time off from her Eras tour.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Hollywood singer Taylor Swift is once again making headlines and this time the reason is that she has an uninvited guest at her Rhode Island home. Going by a report in TMZ, a trespasser entered her residence on the weekend of July 4. However, the Westerly police have already arrested a 54-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Kimberley Meyer, on one misdemeanour count of trespassing. The arrest was made after she was summoned to the opulent beachfront mansion by Taylor Swift’s security team. The authorities disclosed that this is not her first offence as Kimberley Meyer had earlier been warned to stay off the singer's premises.

Kimberley Meyer has been released from custody for now, but she has to appear before the court on July 14. According to sources, Taylor Swift was at her sprawling property when the police arrested the trespasser.

Taylor Swift was enjoying a short break after taking some time off from her Eras tour. As per reports, Kimberley Meyer had refused to budge when security asked her to leave the premises.

If reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift bought her Rhode Island house back in 2013 for a massive amount of $17.75 million. Built back in 1930, this is among the most expensive private residences in the area. According to Rhode Island Monthly, the property is spread across an area of more than five acres, including hundreds of feet of beach.

Taylor Swift recently shared a string of photographs on her Twitter handle. The pictures feature the singer and her friends enjoying the holiday weekend at home.

Although, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift's house has been in trouble. Immediately after she purchased the home, reports of attempts of trespassing started doing rounds. While some left notes for the singer, a man tried a swim to the property.

In addition to this, an Indiana man was recently taken into custody for stalking the pop star at her Nashville residence. This came after weeks of threatening her, her family, and her team online. He even allegedly threatened to bomb Taylor Swift's property. The reports claim that the accused told the singer's father that he was his daughter’s soulmate, and also the only one that can make her secure.

