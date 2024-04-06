Twitter
Health

World Health Day 2024: Everyday mistakes that are putting your heart at risk

This year, marking WHO’s 76th anniversary, it is being celebrated with the theme 'My Health, My Right'

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

This year, marking WHO's 76th anniversary, it is being celebrated with the theme 'My Health, My Right'

As we celebrate World Health Day in 2024, it's crucial to shine a spotlight on the heart, our body's most hardworking organ. Sadly, many of us unintentionally jeopardize its health through common, everyday mistakes. From lifestyle choices to habits, here are five pitfalls to avoid, along with essential tips for maintaining a healthy heart.

Sedentary Lifestyle: In today's digital age, it's easy to fall into the trap of prolonged sitting, whether at work or during leisure time. However, sedentary behavior is closely linked to heart disease and other cardiovascular issues. Combat this by incorporating regular physical activity into your daily routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. This could be as simple as brisk walking, cycling, or dancing.

Unhealthy Eating Habits: Poor dietary choices can take a toll on your heart health. Excessive consumption of processed foods high in trans fats, sugar, and sodium can raise cholesterol levels and blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease. Opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats like those found in nuts, seeds, and avocados. Limit your intake of sugary drinks, fried foods, and processed snacks.

Ignoring Stress: Chronic stress doesn't just affect your mental well-being; it also impacts your heart health. Prolonged stress can lead to high blood pressure, inflammation, and unhealthy coping mechanisms such as overeating or smoking. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. Additionally, ensure you get enough sleep each night, as quality rest is crucial for managing stress levels.

Skipping Routine Check-ups: Neglecting regular health check-ups is a common mistake that can have serious consequences for your heart. Many cardiovascular conditions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, often show no symptoms in the early stages. Schedule regular appointments with your healthcare provider for comprehensive screenings and assessments. Early detection and management of risk factors can significantly reduce your chances of developing heart disease.

Ignoring Warning Signs: Ignoring warning signs of potential heart problems is a dangerous oversight. Symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and palpitations should never be ignored. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Early intervention can prevent a minor issue from escalating into a life-threatening emergency.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
