What is vitiligo, the disorder actress Mamta Mohandas has been diagnosed with? Symptoms, treatment

Actress Mamta Mohandas has disclosed that she has vitiligo, an autoimmune condition. Mamta also stated on Sunday that she is "losing colour" while posting to Instagram. South Indian actress took social media to share her recent selfies on Instagram. The actor was seen smiling and enjoying her coffee while sitting outside.

In her Instagram post, Mamta wrote, "Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze."

Here’s all you need to know about autoimmune disease 'vitiligo'

Vitiligo is the term used to describe a condition in which your skin develops pale white patches. The condition is known as vitiligo results in patches of the skin losing their color. With time, the discoloured areas typically enlarge. Any part of the body's skin can be impacted by the condition. Vitiligo is a chronic condition of the skin where on pale white patches appear. It can be caused by a deficiency in melanin, the skin's pigment.

What causes vitiligo?

An individual with an autoimmune disorder may produce antibodies that kill melanocytes.

Some factors that could raise the risk of developing vitiligo can be genetic. Thirty percent of vitiligo cases are hereditary.

Skin nerve endings may produce a substance harmful to melanocytes.

Melanocytes that have a defect in them damage themselves.

Signs and symptoms of vitiligo

Patchy loss of skin colour that usually first manifests on the hands, face, and regions near body openings and the genitalia are signs of vitiligo.

Early greying or whitening of your beard, eyelashes, eyebrows, or scalp hair.

Loss of colour in the body tissue (mucous membranes) around your mouth and nose.

Vitiligo treatments

These treatments could be beneficial even though there is no known cure for this illness.

- Repigmentation: Corticosteroids can be consumed orally as pills or topically as a skin cream. Results could take three months. If the medication is used for an extended period of time, the patient may experience striae (stretch marks) or skin thinning, which the doctor will supervise for.

- Narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) light therapy calls for two to three treatment sessions per week for a few months.

- PUVA, a combination of oral psoralen and UVA, is used to treat extensive vitiligo skin conditions. People who have vitiligo on their head, neck, trunk, upper arms, and legs are said to respond very well to this therapy.

- Surgery

The patient's own skin is removed from one area and applied to another, this is called an autologous skin graft. Scarring, infection, or a failure to re-pigment are examples of potential side effects. Micropigmentation, a form of tattooing typically done on the lips of vitiligo sufferers.

Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.