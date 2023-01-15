Combat diabetes with a nutritious diet: Foods to incorporate for lowering risk and improving management

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the body is unable to properly use and store glucose, a type of sugar, leading to high blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness. The good news is that there are certain foods that can help lower the risk of diabetes.

One of the best foods to include in a diabetes-prevention diet is leafy greens. Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, which helps keep blood sugar levels stable. They also contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Another food that can help lower the risk of diabetes is nuts and seeds. These foods are high in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which can help keep blood sugar levels stable and reduce the risk of obesity. They are also good sources of magnesium, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Some good options include almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds.

Berries are also great for diabetes prevention. Berries like blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are high in antioxidants and fiber, which can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. They are also low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a great choice for people with diabetes or at risk of developing the condition.

Fish is also a great food to include in a diabetes-prevention diet. Fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. They are also a good source of protein, which can help keep blood sugar levels stable.

Finally, whole grains are an important part of a diabetes-prevention diet. Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats are high in fiber and nutrients, which can help keep blood sugar levels stable and reduce the risk of obesity. They are also a good source of magnesium, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels