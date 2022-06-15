What is Covid-19 side effect ‘coronasomnia’? Know how the virus can disrupt sleep pattern

File photo

Ever since Covid-19 was first detected in 2019, new side effects from the virus are being discovered by health experts and scientists each day. Till now, doctors have said that coronavirus can impact your mental health and your heart, but as per medical reports, sleep disorders may also be on the cards.

According to doctors, patients who are infected or have recently recovered from Covid-19 are experiencing disrupted sleep patterns and insomnia for an extended period of time. Health experts have dubbed this phenomenon ‘coronasomnia’.

As per several medical studies and doctor reports, people who are infected or have recently recovered from Covid-19 have said that they are struggling to fall or stay asleep for an appropriate amount of time, confirming reports of coronasomnia or Covid-19 insomnia.

Reason behind coronasomnia

Though the exact reason behind a lot of the Covid-19 side effects is not known, doctors have said that one of the main reasons behind the disruption of sleep patterns could be attributed to the stress patients feel when they are infected with the coronavirus.

Further, doctors have also said that a person’s sleep pattern is interlinked with their immunity system, and since Covid-19 significantly weakens a person's immunity, their sleep schedule is disrupted and they experience coronasomnia.

According to a Healthline report, the lifestyle changes during the pandemic has also contributed to this phenomenon, as people have become significantly less active with lower energy levels, leading to their sleep pattern being changed when they are infected with the virus.

Several studies have also suggested that coronasomnia can be a side effect in patients suffering from long Covid-19, as it can severely impact the immunity system and metabolism of a person. Long Covid, at times, has had the effect of acute insomnia in patients, with very erratic sleep patterns.

Some other most commonly experienced side effects of Covid-19 are loss of taste and smell for a long time, irritation in the throat, reduced lung capacity, and, in some cases, heart conditions.

READ | Covid 4th wave: Know the present rules of isolation, quarantine and treatment