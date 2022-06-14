Covid 4th wave: Know the present rules of isolation, quarantine and treatment

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid-19 cases are on a rise once again in the country. In the last few days, more than 5,000 cases are being registered on a daily basis. Earlier, scientists from IIT had predicted the possibilities of the fourth wave of the pandemic after June 22. This gives rise to a pertinent question, what are the present rules of quarantine or isolation if one aquires the virus?

How many days will one have to be isolated if infected with Covid-19 and what are the symptoms after which one will have to be admitted to the hospital? The updated Covid-19 guidelines were issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 9, 2022.

Revised rules in mild cases

According to the Revised Discharge Policy for Covid 19, patients with mild cases will have to be admitted to Covid Care Facility or be kept in home isolation. During this, regular monitoring of the patient will have to be done. The patient will have to stay in Covid Care Facility or in home isolation for 7 days after testing positive.

However, it has to be kept in mind that during this period the fever should end in 3 days. There is no need to re-examine the patient before discharge.

Revised rules in moderate cases

In moderate cases, the patient will have to be admitted to the dedicated Covid Hospital. If the patient's oxygen level is coming below 93, or the infected is showing severe symptoms, then the person will be treated in the hospital.

During this period, if the patient does not show any symptoms and the oxygen level remains above 93% for three consecutive days without any oxygen support, then fter the opinion of the treating medical officer, the patient can be discharged from the hospital. There is no need for any more testing.

Serious patients to be admitted to hospitals

Serious patients or immunocompromised patients like HIV patients, transplant patients, malignancy patients need to be admitted to Covid specific hospitals. They will be treated till they make complete clinical recovery while the medical officer treating them does not allow them to be taken home.

Along with this, all the patients are being advised by the ministry to self-monitor for 7 days after isolation or discharge from the hospital. Also, everyone has been advised to wear a mask. On the other hand, if anyone experiences fever, cough, sore throat or any other problem during this period, then they should immediately contact the treating doctor. Remember, the old guidelines are still in force.