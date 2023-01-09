Know the five Ayurvedic health benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel

Representational image

Water is one of the basic and most important needs of every living being. The human body is made up of 70 percent water. You will be surprised to know that our ancestors used to store drinking water in such vessels which were made of copper. The only purpose behind this was to get pure water for drinking. Although at that time they had to store more water. Along with the change in time, we also changed the utensils for drinking water. In today's world, we use Aqua Guard and RO for drinking water. It seems to us that storing water in a metal vessel has become an old-fashioned thing, but you will be shocked to know the benefits of storing drinking water in a copper vessel.

Here are the 8 health benefits of storing water in a copper vessel.

1. Improves digestive system

Copper has properties that kill harmful bacteria and reduce inflammation inside the stomach, which does not cause problems like ulcers, indigestion and infections. Copper also helps to clean and detox your stomach, and regulates your liver and kidney function.

2. Helps in weight loss

To lose weight fast, drink water kept in a copper vessel regularly. Apart from improving the digestive system, copper also helps in eliminating fat from your body.

3. Helps in faster healing of wounds

Due to its strong anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, copper is an excellent means of quick healing of wounds. Apart from this, copper helps in the production of new cells by boosting your immunity.

4. Aging stops

If you are troubled by seeing fine lines on your face, then copper is the natural remedy for you. Copper water rich in anti-oxidant and cell-making properties can prove to be a boon for you.

5. Prevents Infection

Copper is known to be oligodynamic (sterilizing effect of metals on bacteria) in nature, and can destroy bacteria very effectively. Particularly effective against two bacteria E.Coli and S.Aureus, which are commonly found in our environment and cause serious diseases in the human body.

6. Beats anemia

The most amazing fact about copper is that it is important for most of the processes that take place in our bodies. Copper is effective in cell formation to remove the deficiency of anemia.

7. Promotes skin health and melanin production

Copper is the main component of the production of melanin (a substance that gives colour to your eyes, hair and skin) in our body. Apart from this copper also helps in the production of new cells which helps in replenishing the topmost layers of your skin, giving you glowing, soft skin.

8. Purifies the water

Storing water in a copper vessel purifies water naturally. To get its benefits, keep water in a copper utensil overnight or at least for 4 hours. According to Ayurveda, it destroys all the microorganisms, moulds, fungi, algae and bacteria present in the water harmful to the body, and makes the water completely ready for drinking. In addition, copper contains antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and essential minerals that are beneficial to human health.