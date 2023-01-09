Search icon
Do you sleep with socks on during winters? Know its serious disadvantages

Here's all you need to know about what are the disadvantages of sleeping with socks on at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

In winter, if you prefer to sleep wearing thick socks to protect yourself from the cold, then you need to know that due to this habit, there is a problem with blood circulation in the body. Can Not only this, but due to socks, the body temperature can increase rapidly and you can also feel uneasiness. Apart from this, due to continuous pressure in the veins for a long time, there can also be a problem with breathing etc. Here's all you need to know about what are the disadvantages of sleeping with socks on at night.

Disadvantages of sleeping wearing socks at night

1. Obstruction in blood circulation

If you are sleeping wearing tight or thick socks at night, then due to this, your blood circulation between the soles and feet may stop and you may feel tingling or pressure in the feet. In such a situation, there can be a problem of stiffness.

2. Hygiene problem

If you walk around wearing socks throughout the day and sleep wearing the same socks, then the dust and dirt of the day can cause allergies to your skin.

3. Overheating problem

Sleeping and wearing socks overnight can lead to overheating, which can increase your body temperature. Due to this, there can be a problem of restlessness and discomfort.

4. Affects the heart

If you sleep wearing tight socks, it puts pressure on the veins of the feet and there is a problem in pumping blood to the heart. In such a situation, more force has to be applied to pumping the heart, due to which the heart can be damaged.

If you want to wear socks at night then keep these things in mind:

  • Wear only loose cotton socks at night.
  • Always sleep wearing clean and washed socks.
  • Never make children sleep wearing tight socks.
  • Massage the feet properly before wearing socks.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article are based on general information. DNA India does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

