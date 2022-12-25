Winter care: 5 precautions that you must take to stay healthy

Representational image

Every year the winter season in India is getting shorter but harsher. Basically, the cold makes people a little lethargic. It becomes difficult to get out in the morning due to mist and fog. Warm clothes and hot water are preferred to combat the cold. In such a situation, getting up for exercise takes much willpower.

Due to decreased physical activity and temperature fall, we are afraid of cold, cough and fever. So, here are the some ways to stay healthy in the winter season. When you are healthy, then only you will be able to go out. Otherwise, there is a high possibility of falling on the bed.

Things you can do to protect yourself from winter:

Keep yourself warm- Don't fight the cold without warm clothes while going out for a walk. Cover neck and legs properly. These two parts of the body are most sensitive to cold. Try to stay in the sunlight as far as possible.

Vitamin D- The body gets Vitamin D from sunlight. Vitamin D is used to increase immunity. Consider going for a short walk after lunch. There is no need to walk fast, but you can walk and enjoy the heat of the sun. Ignoring drinking cold water, drinking hot tea, coffee or milk.

Vitamin C- Increase intake of Vitamin C Vitamins generally protects the body against diseases. Especially Vitamin C will protect you from cold and cough. Tart fruits such as oranges and lemons are excellent sources of vitamin.

Exercise: Exercising keeps the body warm. Exercise is extremely necessary for cold weather. You do not need to do vigorous or heavy exercise. Difficulty climbing stairs or 10 pull-up exercises in the morning will be enough.

Control stress- Stress affects your immune system and makes you more prone to illness. The simplest way to overcome this is to get enough sleep. Try to get enough sleep for 7-8 hours at night.

Control the dryness- Winters are very dry in most parts of India. Due to the drop in temperature, there is a decrease in humidity and dryness can cause respiratory problems apart from the skin. Keep your skin healthy with the help of a good moisturiser. You go out only after keeping the body hydrated with sufficient water.