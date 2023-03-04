Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Here's what Deepika Padukone eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay in shape

Deepika Padukone follows a special and strict diet. According to media reports, Deepika starts her day with 1 glass of lukewarm water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Here's what Deepika Padukone eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay in shape
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone diet, Deepika Padukone diet plan, Deepika Padukone news,

Deepika Padukone is very cautious about her fitness but let us tell you that she is very fond of food. Despite being a foodie, Deepika maintains both her figure and weight well, behind which she has a special diet plan which she strictly follows. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone's dietician Pooja Makhija takes full care of the food of the actress.

Deepika Padukone, who has won everyone's heart with her acting as well as beauty and fitness, does not compromise on her food and drink. Deepika loves pasta, Chinese food and Indian food, especially dal rice. Talking about street food, Deepika is very fond of Sev Puri.

Deepika Padukone's secret diet:

Deepika Padukone follows a special and strict diet. According to media reports, Deepika starts her day with 1 glass of lukewarm water.

Breakfast: Deepika eats low fat milk, egg white or South Indian food for breakfast which includes upma, rava dosa or idli.

Lunch: The actress likes to eat roti, vegetables, salad and grilled fish for lunch.

Dinner: Deepika takes salad, roti and seasonal vegetables for dinner. Apart from this, she definitely includes fresh fruits, coconut water and nuts in her diet.

Also read: This is exactly what Priyanka Chopra eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay fit

Dessert: In sweets, Deepika likes dark chocolate a lot.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Check out most expensive lehenga worn by Bollywood brides
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Radhakishan Damani, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Billionaires who suffered massive losses in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.