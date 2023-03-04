Here's what Deepika Padukone eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay in shape

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone diet, Deepika Padukone diet plan, Deepika Padukone news,

Deepika Padukone is very cautious about her fitness but let us tell you that she is very fond of food. Despite being a foodie, Deepika maintains both her figure and weight well, behind which she has a special diet plan which she strictly follows. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone's dietician Pooja Makhija takes full care of the food of the actress.

Deepika Padukone, who has won everyone's heart with her acting as well as beauty and fitness, does not compromise on her food and drink. Deepika loves pasta, Chinese food and Indian food, especially dal rice. Talking about street food, Deepika is very fond of Sev Puri.

Deepika Padukone's secret diet:

Deepika Padukone follows a special and strict diet. According to media reports, Deepika starts her day with 1 glass of lukewarm water.

Breakfast: Deepika eats low fat milk, egg white or South Indian food for breakfast which includes upma, rava dosa or idli.

Lunch: The actress likes to eat roti, vegetables, salad and grilled fish for lunch.

Dinner: Deepika takes salad, roti and seasonal vegetables for dinner. Apart from this, she definitely includes fresh fruits, coconut water and nuts in her diet.

Dessert: In sweets, Deepika likes dark chocolate a lot.