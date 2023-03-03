This is exactly what Priyanka Chopra eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay fit

Actress Priyanka Chopra has become a well-known actress not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Priyanka is known for her strong acting and beauty. Even after marriage, Priyanka's fitness is worth watching. Priyanka's body is perfectly toned, the reason behind this is her diet and exercise. Priyanka Chopra lives a luxurious lifestyle. He is also very alert about his fitness. Let's know how is the diet plan of Priyanka Chopra.

Breakfast- Priyanka Chopra definitely eats eggs in breakfast. Eggs are included in their breakfast in some form or the other. He likes boiled egg and omelette a lot. Apart from this, he likes to eat curd in breakfast. Priyanka definitely eats poha once a week. Priyanka likes all kinds of toast for breakfast, but avocado toast is her favourite.

Lunch- Priyanka Chopra likes to eat roti in lunch. They believe that this also helps a lot in controlling weight. Priyanka likes cabbage and potato curry with roti in food. Apart from this, she also includes pulses and salad in lunch.

Dinner- Priyanka Chopra eats food with great taste. He likes to eat light food in dinner. Apart from this, she likes raita and pickle a lot in dinner. Whenever she eats food, she definitely takes pickle and raita. Priyanka never misses dinner. Priyanka Chopra also likes South Indian food very much. Must eat idli-dosa 1-2 times a week.