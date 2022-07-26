Search icon
Here’s how to naturally reduce anxiety and stress in everyday life

Considering the challenges that anxiety poses to your mental and physical health, it is crucial to know the remedies that can help to alleviate it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

The past two years have proven to be tough for most people across the globe. From losing jobs to managing disturbed routines, the pandemic has led people to learn ways to tackle stress like never before.

As per statistics, over 18 per cent of adults are diagnosed with anxiety-related disorders every year across the globe. Despite the health complications that anxiety leads to, people don’t generally pay attention to it.

Those suffering from anxiety usually face chronic breathlessness, headaches, racing heart, chest pain, digestion problems among other issues. Considering the challenges that anxiety poses to an individual's mental and physical health, it is crucial to know the remedies that can help to alleviate stress that leads to anxiety.

Exercise regularly –

Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety related problems. It regulates blood flow in the body and calms down the mind. If you can’t do aggressive exercises, regular relaxing exercises will also do. Try doing simple yoga asanas which ease breathing to ease your stress levels.

Meditation –

Meditation helps calm racing and negative thoughts we keep getting anytime of the day. Doing meditation everyday for 15-20 minutes everyday will help to ease your thoughts and control your anxiety levels.

Aromatherapy and herbal teas

Aromatherapy is a soothing and relaxing way to ease your racing anxiety levels. You can use lavender oil to cure insomnia or even consume herbal teas to activate happy hormones. Consuming jasmine tea can be relaxing for those who don’t get adequate sleep due to stress.

Control caffeine consumption

Caffeine can disturb your sleep cycle leaving you stressed and anxious the following day. If you are trying to control your anxiety levels, it is important to keep a check on your caffeine consumption. Consider eliminating alcohol, coffee and tea from your daily routine.

 

