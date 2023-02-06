Heart health: Ayurveda herbs to prevent heart disorders

Representational image

Ayurveda, the Indian ancient system of medicine, has remedies to avoid every disease. Usually, allopathic medicines cure the patient even in emergency situations. In this sense, Ayurveda may not be as effective, but in Ayurvedic medicine, there is a guarantee to eliminate the disease from the root and not allow the disease to occur. That is, if you follow some Ayurvedic remedies, then there will be no chance of getting sick. Actually, when a person has a heart attack, Ayurvedic medicine will not work at that time, but if some Ayurvedic remedies are adopted, then they will not let the heart attack happen.

Also read: Intermittent fasting can lower risk of diabetes and heart disease: Study

Ayurvedic herbs to prevent heart ailment

Eat mint and basil leaves

We all know that Tulsi has the power to cure many diseases. We all consume it as well, but if someone's heart is not healthy, then eat some leaves of basil and mint daily in the morning, and then the heart can be kept healthy forever. Ayurvedacharya explains that by this the pH level of the blood remains normal, due to which there is no blockage in the blood arteries and heart attack is prevented.

Peepal leaves

If your heart is not healthy, boil Peepal leaves in water for a long time. After this, cool it and consume it, and there will never be a problem of a heart attack. Consult an Ayurvedacharya on how to consume it. He will tell you how to consume it properly. This small remedy will make your heart healthy and make it strong.

Turmeric

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH, it has been advised to drink turmeric milk during this period of Corona period, but turmeric is also very effective in preventing heart attack. After soaking some lumps of turmeric in lime water for four days, dry it. When these lumps dry well, grind them finely and make powder. Now take one gram of this powder in lukewarm water in the morning and evening. Due to this, the arteries of the blood which have become blocked will open.