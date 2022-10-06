Search icon
From cinnamon, yogurt to eggs, nuts: 8 superfoods that help reduce blood sugar

Superfoods are highly nutritious food groups that are beneficial for the body and have low to no adverse effects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

File Photo

The alarmingly high number of diabetics demonstrates how prevalent the disease is in India. The number of diabetic patients in the nation has increased significantly over the past three decades, and this figure is highly concerning. Diabetes is characterised by a rise in blood sugar levels, whereas hypoglycemia is characterised by a drop in blood sugar levels.

It is necessary to manage and maintain the right sugar levels for maintaining good health. Some superfoods can be consumed for maintaining blood sugar levels and also help reduce it. Superfoods are highly nutritious food groups that are beneficial for the body and have low to no adverse effects. 

Here is a list of some superfoods that can help lower and manage your blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon 

Cinnamon helps to reduce the body mass index (BMI) in diabetic people. It is also rich in nutrients that help in reducing blood sugar levels.

Okra or Bhindi 

Okra or Bhindi has flavonoids which is an antioxidant that helps to improve cardiovascular health. It also has compounds called Polysaccharides that help reduce blood sugar.

Yogurt 

Fermented foods such as yogurt are rich in probiotics and are good to consume if you are looking to reduce blood sugar levels.

Legumes 

Legumes such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc are full of soluble fiber that helps slow down digestion and manage blood sugar level spikes post meals. 

Whole grains 

Whole grains, like legumes, are a rich source of soluble fiber. Adding whole grains such as oats, quinoa, whole wheat, etc can help lower blood sugar levels. 

Eggs 

Eggs are one of the most popular superfoods and are a great addition to your diet if you want to eat healthily. Eggs also help in improving and reducing insulin sensitivity.

Nuts 

Adding nuts to your diet can help reduce blood sugar and also help prevent other cardiovascular diseases.

Seeds

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc are rich in fiber and antioxidants that help manage high blood sugar.

