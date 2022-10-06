From cinnamon, yogurt to eggs, nuts: 8 superfoods that help reduce blood sugar

File Photo

The alarmingly high number of diabetics demonstrates how prevalent the disease is in India. The number of diabetic patients in the nation has increased significantly over the past three decades, and this figure is highly concerning. Diabetes is characterised by a rise in blood sugar levels, whereas hypoglycemia is characterised by a drop in blood sugar levels.

It is necessary to manage and maintain the right sugar levels for maintaining good health. Some superfoods can be consumed for maintaining blood sugar levels and also help reduce it. Superfoods are highly nutritious food groups that are beneficial for the body and have low to no adverse effects.

Here is a list of some superfoods that can help lower and manage your blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps to reduce the body mass index (BMI) in diabetic people. It is also rich in nutrients that help in reducing blood sugar levels.

READ | JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 3: Last date TODAY for online reporting at josaa.nic.in

Okra or Bhindi

Okra or Bhindi has flavonoids which is an antioxidant that helps to improve cardiovascular health. It also has compounds called Polysaccharides that help reduce blood sugar.

Yogurt

Fermented foods such as yogurt are rich in probiotics and are good to consume if you are looking to reduce blood sugar levels.

Legumes

Legumes such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc are full of soluble fiber that helps slow down digestion and manage blood sugar level spikes post meals.

Whole grains

Whole grains, like legumes, are a rich source of soluble fiber. Adding whole grains such as oats, quinoa, whole wheat, etc can help lower blood sugar levels.

READ | Detox post Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra: Here's what you can eat after binging on food items during festivals

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular superfoods and are a great addition to your diet if you want to eat healthily. Eggs also help in improving and reducing insulin sensitivity.

Nuts

Adding nuts to your diet can help reduce blood sugar and also help prevent other cardiovascular diseases.

Seeds

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc are rich in fiber and antioxidants that help manage high blood sugar.