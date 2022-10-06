Detox post Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra: Here's what you can eat after binging on food items during festivals

File Photo

The idea of indulging in sweets and unhealthy items is not farfetched during the festive season. With the recently concluded Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations, many people might be looking for a way to detox their bodies and undo the damage done to their bodies.

While the body has a way to naturally detox itself, here's what you can eat to contribute to the detoxing process naturally.

Use a healthier alternative to sugar

Avoid eating processed sugar and opt for jaggery or honey as a healthier alternative. Adding these ingredients instead of sugar helps to enjoy sweets without it harming the body.

READ | JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 6 begins today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check full schedule

Eat fiber-containing foods

Include foods containing fiber in your daily diet as micronutrients present in them can support your liver and kidneys to clean your body. It also helps promote good bacteria in the body.

Stay hydrated, drink enough water

Drinking enough fluid can help you get rid of the waste and toxins in your body through sweat and urine. It also helps boost metabolism.

READ | 'We are not gaddaars, what we did was a gadar': Maharashtra CM Shinde proclaims to be 'heir' to Balasaheb's legacy

Indulge in light exercises

After a few days of binge eating, it is important that you indulge in some light exercise like yoga or walking to burn fat and kickstart detoxing.

Eat fermented foods

Fermented foods such as curd, kefir, and pickle, among others aid digestion and support detoxification. Fermented food also helps improve gut health by promoting the growth of gut bacteria.