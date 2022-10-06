JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 3: Last date TODAY for online reporting at josaa.nic.in

File Photo

Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA will be closing the online reporting for candidates today. According to the schedule, the last date to appear for online reporting, document verification, and fee payment for candidates who were allotted seats in Round 3 of JoSAA 2022 Counselling is today - October 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to complete the process of the same on the official website - www.josaa.nic.in.

For the unversed, the JoSAA Round 3 Result was released on October 3, 2022, and candidates will be able to complete their admission process by 5 pm today.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 3 Important Dates

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate: October 6, 2022, till 5 pm

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/Exit from the seat allocation process

Last date to respond to query: October 7, 2022, till 5 pm

Last date for Withdrawal Query Response

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: October 8, 2022, at 5 pm

The JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 4 will begin on October 8, 2022, once the seat allotment result is released. A total of 6 rounds will be conducted in the counselling process for admissions to IIT.

JoSAA Counselling is conducted for candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains Exam and JEE Advanced Exams and want to apply for various branches of Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT, NIT+, and other centrally funded technical institutes.