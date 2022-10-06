Search icon
Papankusha Ekadashi 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of worshipping Lord Vishnu

According to the scriptures, devotees who observe the fast of Papankusha Ekadashi get blessed by Lord Vishnu who fulfills all their wishes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Representative Image

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is observed as Papankusha Ekadashi. Ekadashi date is dear to Lord Vishnu who is worshipped on this day. This year, Papankusha Ekadashi is being observed today, on October 6, 2022. 

According to the scriptures, devotees who observe the fast of Papankusha Ekadashi get blessed by Lord Vishnu who fulfills all their wishes. Anyone who fasts on this day also does not have to suffer the atrocities of Yamraj in Yamlok after their death. 

Papankusha Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

Ashwin Shukla Papankusha Ekadashi starts on October 5, 2022, at 12 noon

Ashwin Shukla Papankusha Ekadashi end on October 6, 2022, 9:40 am

Papankusha Ekadashi Story 

According to the legend, once upon a time there lived a very cruel hunter named Krodhana on the Vindhyachal mountain. He hunted many animals and birds in his life. When death came, he was shocked by the fear of it and reached Angira Rishi. Krodhna said to Maharishi, "I have done sinful deeds all my life, I will have to go to hell. Please suggest any such remedy by which all my sins can be erased and salvation can be attained."

It is after this that Angira Rishi told him about the importance of Papankusha Ekadashi and told him to keep a fast. Due to the effect of the fast, he got rid of all sinful deeds and attained Baikuntha.

Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
