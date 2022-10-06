JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 6 begins today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check full schedule

File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP is all set to begin the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 6 today - October 6, 2022. According to the official schedule, the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 will be activated on the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

From today, the candidates who did not appear for the UPJEE 2022 Exam can apply for the JEECUP Counselling Round 6. Till now, 5 rounds of counselling have been conducted for qualified, non-qualified, and other state candidates who appeared in the UPJEE Exam.

Candidates will be able to submit their registrations by Saturday, October 8, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 6: Important Dates to Remember

New Registration for candidates who did not appear in UPJEE 2022 and Payment of Registration Fee: October 6 to 8, 2022.

Registration of candidates (not Admitted up to 5th round counseling and appeared in UPJEE 2022) and Payment of Registration Fee (if not done yet): October 9, 2022.

Round Choice filling and Locking by all: October 9 to 10, 2022.

Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: October 11, 2022.

Document verification: October 12 to 14, 2022 till 5 pm

Fee Deposition: October 12 to 14, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: List of documents required

Valid proof id – Aadhar Card

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

JEECUP 2022 Rank Card

JEECUP Counseling Allotment Letter

Character certificate

Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Photocopies of the documents mentioned above.