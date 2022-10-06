GATE 2023 registration without late fee extended till October 7 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to apply

File Photo

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The registration without a late fee for GATE 2023 was supposed to end on October 4 but now the deadline for the same has been extended again till October 7, 2022.

Interested candidates who want to apply for GATE 2023 can do so via the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

The date extension notice was issued on Twitter and the official website. The last date, initially, to register for GATE 2023 was September 30 which was later shifted to October 4 and now October 7.

It is important to note that GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The call letters will be released on January 3 and GATE 2023 Results would be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration: List of documents required

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

Class 10th Marksheet, 12th mark sheet, and College degree certificate

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo IDs such as Aadhar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.

GATE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.