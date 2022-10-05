KCET 2022 Counselling schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in, check all important dates for Round 1

File Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 dates have been declared. The KCET Counselling 2022 schedule is now available on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. The first round of KCET Counselling 2022 is all set to begin on October 7, 2022.

According to the schedule, the KCET 2022 Counseling document verification will also begin on October 7, 2022. The last date for candidates to get their documents verified is October 8, 2022.

READ | Dussehra Raavan Dahan Time 2022: Dussehra on October 5, know muhurat, shubh yoga on Vijayadashami

The verification slip for document verification will be available from October 7, 2022, and can be downloaded till October 10, 2022.

KCET 2022 Counselling: Important dates for Round 1

Verification of documents: October 7, 2022, to October 8, 2022

Download the verification slip between October 7, 2022, to October 10, 2022.

Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure: October 7, 2022, at 2 pm

Option Entry: October 7, 2022, from 6 pm to October 11, 2022, up to 4 pm

Mock Allotment Result: October 13, 2022, after 2 pm

Provision to change options: October 13, 6 pm to October 15, 2022, 4 pm

READ | Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

Publication of Real Seat Allotment Result: October 17, 2022, after 2 pm

Exercise of Choices: October 18, 2022, from 6 pm to October 20, 2022, till 4 pm

Payment of fees and admission order Choice 1: October 19, 2022, from 11 am to October 21, 2022, up to 4 pm

Last date of reporting for Choice 1 candidates: October 22, 2022, before 5.30 pm

The provisional mock allotment will be released on October 13, 2022, after 2 pm

The Final Allotment Result will be out on October 17, 2022, after 2 pm.