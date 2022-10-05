Dussehra Raavan Dahan Time 2022: Dussehra on October 5, know muhurat, shubh yoga on Vijayadashami

File Photo

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Dussehra aka Vijayadashami, is being celebrated today - October 5, 2022. According to Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. Dussehra is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. In many parts of India, people believe this day is extremely auspicious to start a new business or new investment. In southern parts of India, admitting young children to schools is considered on this day.

According to astrology, Vijayadashami is such a festival which is considered to be one of the three and a half Abuja Muhurta i.e. the whole day of Dussehra is very fruitful for any auspicious work.

On Vijayadashami, Maryada Purushottam Ram killed Ravana and Goddess Durga gave the message of symbolising good over evil by killing Mahishasura.

READ | Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

Dussehra 2022 Shubh Muhurat

Ashwin Shukla Dashami date (start): October 4, 2022, 2.20 pm

Ashwin Shukla Dashami date (end): October 5, 2022, at 12 noon

Vijay Muhurata: 2:13 pm to 3:00 pm (October 5, 2022)

Puja Muhurata: 1:26 pm to 3:48 pm (October 5, 2022)

Ravana Dahan Muhurata: After sunset, on October 5, 2022, till 8:30 pm.

Please note that Ravana Dahan is always done in Pradosh Kaal in Shravan Nakshatra only.

READ | Durga Puja 2022: Why Bengali women play Sindoor Khela? Know how celebrations have changed over the years

Shravan Nakshatra starts on October 4, 2022, from 10.51 pm onwards

Shravan Nakshatra ends on October 5, 2022, at 09:15 pm.

Dussehra 2022 Shubh Yog

Dhriti Yoga: October 5, 2022, at 8:21 am to October 6, 2022, at 5:19 am

Sukarma Yog: October 4, 2022, 11:23 am to October 5, 2022, 8:21 am

Ravi Yog: 6:21 am to 9:15 pm on October 5, 2022.