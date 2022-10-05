Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

As per Hindu calendar, the Dashami Tithi of Ashwin month is starting from 02:20 pm on October 4, 2022, and will end today, October 5, 2022, at noon.

After a joyous celebration Goddess Durga is all set to return home to Kailash, her husband Lord Shiva's abode. Maa Durga's idol is immersed on the tenth day of the Ashwin month i.e. the day of Dussehra (Vijayadashami). The festival of Navratri is celebrated for 9 days and then the mother is given a grand farewell with pomp and show.

Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the Dashami Tithi of Ashwin month is starting from 02:20 pm on October 4, 2022, and will end today, October 5, 2022, at noon. This year, the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol will be done in the morning itself as the Dashami Tithi is ending after 12 noon.

Durga Visarjan 2022: Vidhi for Goddess Durga's idol immersion

Before immersion, offer kumkum, abir gulal, turmeric, akshat, red flowers, molly to the goddess. Remember to not extinguish the Akhand Jyoti by yourself.

Perform the aarti of Goddess Durga and offer her sweets and fruits. Take out some of the seeds sown in an earthen pot at the time of the Ghatasthapana and give them to the elders of the family and congratulate them on Vijayadashami.

Sprinkle the water of Ghatasthapana Kalash all over the house and then put it in a pot.

Take the idol of the goddess dancing and singing with drums, and the remaining jewels for immersion. Once again perform the aarti of the Goddess on the river-pond on the ghat side and ask for forgiveness of mistakes and omissions and wish to keep her grace forever.

Now, while reciting the mantras, respectfully immerse the idol of the Goddess in the river.

Also, immerse the ashes of the havan in the river itself. At the time of Ghatasthapana, the coconut kept on the Kalash should also be immersed.