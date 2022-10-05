Headlines

Lifestyle

Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

As per Hindu calendar, the Dashami Tithi of Ashwin month is starting from 02:20 pm on October 4, 2022, and will end today, October 5, 2022, at noon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

After a joyous celebration Goddess Durga is all set to return home to Kailash, her husband Lord Shiva's abode. Maa Durga's idol is immersed on the tenth day of the Ashwin month i.e. the day of Dussehra (Vijayadashami). The festival of Navratri is celebrated for 9 days and then the mother is given a grand farewell with pomp and show. 

Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

As per the Hindu calendar, the Dashami Tithi of Ashwin month is starting from 02:20 pm on October 4, 2022, and will end today, October 5, 2022, at noon. This year, the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol will be done in the morning itself as the Dashami Tithi is ending after 12 noon. 

READ | Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022: Know history, significance and why is it celebrated?

Durga Visarjan 2022: Vidhi for Goddess Durga's idol immersion 

Before immersion, offer kumkum, abir gulal, turmeric, akshat, red flowers, molly to the goddess. Remember to not extinguish the Akhand Jyoti by yourself.

Perform the aarti of Goddess Durga and offer her sweets and fruits. Take out some of the seeds sown in an earthen pot at the time of the Ghatasthapana and give them to the elders of the family and congratulate them on Vijayadashami. 

Sprinkle the water of Ghatasthapana Kalash all over the house and then put it in a pot. 

READ | Durga Puja 2022: Why Bengali women play Sindoor Khela? Know how celebrations have changed over the years

Take the idol of the goddess dancing and singing with drums, and the remaining jewels for immersion. Once again perform the aarti of the Goddess on the river-pond on the ghat side and ask for forgiveness of mistakes and omissions and wish to keep her grace forever.

Now, while reciting the mantras, respectfully immerse the idol of the Goddess in the river.

Also, immerse the ashes of the havan in the river itself. At the time of Ghatasthapana, the coconut kept on the Kalash should also be immersed.

