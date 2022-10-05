Durga Puja 2022: Why Bengali women play Sindoor Khela? Know how celebrations have changed over the years

Photo via DNA Hindi

Sindoor Khela or Sindur Khela is one of the most popular and traditional events during the Durga Puja celebrations in the Bengali community. During this ritual, vermilion powder or sindoor is adorned on the idols of Goddess Durga and amongst married women as Durga Puja concludes Vijayadashami. Sindoor Khela takes place before the Goddess Durga idols are immersed. This year, Vijayadashami is being celebrated on October 5, 2022 (today).

Sindoor Khela: History and Significance

Sindoor is an orange or red powder, traditionally made from lime or alum and turmeric. Sindoor is considered to be an auspicious sign for a married woman in Hinduism.

During the Sindoor Khela at Durga Puja festivities, women apply sindoor on the forehead of Goddess Durga and offer her sweets before Visarjan. This is done to highlight her return with her children and animals to Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva, her husband.

Bengali mothers, for a long time, have applied sindoor to the foreheads of their married daughters after they visit their paternal home. This is treated as a blessing to strengthen marital bonds. Because Goddess Durga is considered to be a daughter and a mother figure, this gesture is extended to her as well before she returns to her husband's abode.

Sindoor Khela: How is it celebrated now?

Sindoor Khela, earlier, used to be a simple ritual performed by married elderly and young women. As of now, married women celebrate the festival joyously and put Sindoor all over each other's faces while dancing to the beats of the "Dhaki" drummers.