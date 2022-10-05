JAC Chandigarh 2022 first special round of counselling begins at jacchd.admissions.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh has begun the registration process for the first special round of counselling on October 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 can do so via the official website - www.jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can register for the special round of counselling till tomorrow - October 6, 2022. This counselling round is being conducted for admissions into B.Arch and B.E courses.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jacchd.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'First Special Round Registration and Fee Payment for B. Tech. and B. Arch. Admissions' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main application, date of birth, and other details

Step 4: Pay the Counselling fees (if any) and click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates from the General, EWS, and BC categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 2,800, and the SC, ST, and PwD category candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,400 at the time of registration.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counseling Important Dates

Registrations date: October 4, 2022.

Last date for general of filled bank Challan: October 5, 2022.

Last date for depositing the registration fee in SBI Bank using Bank Challan: October 6, 2022 (4 pm)

Last date for online registration and fee payment: October 6, 2022.

It is important to note that the document verification for candidates will take place from October 7, 2022 onwards.