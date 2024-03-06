DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024:Here's full list of winners

DNA hosted an award-themed "Honoring the New Gen Women,' on March 6, 2024, and here's full list of winners.

Recently, DNA hosted an award-themed "Honoring the New Gen Women,' on March 6, 2024. The goal of the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024 was to honour and celebrate the perseverance, talent, and hard work of women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. The awards showcase the diverse accomplishments of women professionals across a wide range of categories, from Retail and IT to Healthcare, Start-up, FMCG, Entertainment, and Fashion.

Here's the list of the winners: