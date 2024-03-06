DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024:Here's full list of winners

DNA hosted an award-themed "Honoring the New Gen Women,' on March 6, 2024, and here's full list of winners.
Recently, DNA hosted an award-themed "Honoring the New Gen Women,' on March 6, 2024. The goal of the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024 was to honour and celebrate the perseverance, talent, and hard work of women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. The awards showcase the diverse accomplishments of women professionals across a wide range of categories, from Retail and IT to Healthcare, Start-up, FMCG, Entertainment, and Fashion.
Here's the list of the winners:
- Rakul Preet Singh wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024, as she was the Powerhouse Performer of The Year.
- In Healthcare Dr. Tanya Narendra (Dr. Cuterus)- Doctor, embryologist, Indian sexual health educator and scientist wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Startup- Akriti Chopra – Co-Founder, Zomato wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In E-Commerce- Harini Sivakumar- Founder & CEO, Earth Rhythm wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Sports- Shafali Verma- Cricketer wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Education- Smita Deorah- Co-founder and Co-CEO of LEAD wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Defence- Shaliza Dhami- Officer in the Indian Air Force wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Hospitality- Sabina Chopra - Co-Founder of Yatra (Oline travel agency) wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Retail- Palak Shah- Founder, Ekaya Banaras wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Finance- Ruchi Kalra- Co-founder and CEO, Oxyzo wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In FMCG- Richa Kar- Co-Founder & CEO of Zivame wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Fashion- Parul Gulati- CEO and founder, Nish Hair wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Auto- Garima Avtar- Extreme Rally Drive wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Influencer- Kritika Khurana- Content Creator wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024
- In Editor's Choice- Zoya Agarwal- wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers 2024- Trailblazer Award.
- In Editor's Choice- Reeti Sahai wins DNA New Gen Women Achievers 2024- Dynamic Sports Influencer.