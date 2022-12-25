COVID-19 symptoms? Doctors see increasing trend of patients with THESE ailments

File Photo

Amid the sudden and massive outbreak of Covid-19 in neighbouring China, India is on high alert against any possible spread of infection. Amid worries of a new wave of the pandemic hitting the country, doctors are seeing increasing trends of some ailments.

A top public health expert has revealed that increasing trends of patients with issues like upper body pain, joint pain, vertigo and upper respiratory infection (URI). However, there has been no study till now which has linked these issues in patients with the new variant. Therefore, it cannot be said right now if these are symptoms, he added.

"We have observed the increasing trends of joint pain, upper body pain, URI and vertigo," Public Health Expert and Director, Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Escort Hospital Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra was quoted as saying.

With “no study till now has linked these symptoms with the new variant so we can`t say that these are the symptoms”, the doctor added.

Most common Covid-19 symptoms currently include congestion, sore throat, cough, fatigue and runny nose.

On the reported increased ability of the new variant to spread, the doctor said, “Covid-19 is constantly mutating, the RNA strand of the virus replicates and will make mistakes resulting in mutations, which can introduce important changes, helping the virus to adapt or survive better and increase the ability of the virus to spread faster.”

The BF.7 variant, believed to be behind China’s massive outbreak, is highly infectious and spreads faster than other variants being a subvariant of Omicron, several studies across the world have established.

