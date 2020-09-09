Trending#

COVID-19 Vaccine News Update: Spy Biotech signs agreement with Serum Institute of India to develop COVID-19 vaccine

An Oxford-based company has begun testing Novel virus-like particulate (VLP) vaccines for Covid-19 with its Indian partner company Serum Institute of India (SIIPL). This vaccine has the potential to combat the pandemic.


COVID-19 Vaccine News Update: Agreement with an Indian company

Ravi Dubey

Zee News

Sep 9, 2020, 01:03 PM IST

Several Coronavirus vaccine is being developed across the world to combat the global pandemic. Meanwhile, an Oxford-based company of Indian origin professor is testing it's novel virus-like particulate (VLP) vaccine for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.  Early results show that the vaccine has the required ability to fight Coronavirus infection without any side-effects. 

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Spy Biotech, Professor Sumi Biswas said that the first and second phase of VLP testing has been completed.

Spy Biotech said it had signed a special global licensing agreement with SIIPL to develop the vaccine based on research conducted in Australia.

Meanwhile, India has become a global hotspot of the pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 89,706 new COVID-19 cases and 1,115 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

With over 89,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on September 9 crossed the 43 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 74,000-mark as well.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 43,70,129 cases, which include 8,97,394 active cases; 33,98,845 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 73,890 deaths.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 9.43-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,17,094 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 4,74,940 cases.