Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Headlines

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

AAP to participate in Opposition meet after Congress backs Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi ordinance

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Amarnath Yatra 2023: 'Aarti' performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

DNA: #OperationPink Sting Operation Exposes Jewellers Exchanging Rs 2,000 Bank Notes For Gold | Exclusive

In conversation with Aashim Gulati & Sauraseni Maitra on their series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

HomeHealth

Health

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Managing asthma during the monsoon season requires extra attention and precautionary measures. By following these six effective tips, you can reduce the likelihood of asthma attacks and maintain control over your condition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings along increased humidity and dampness, which can trigger asthma symptoms. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. If you are an asthma sufferer, it is crucial to take extra precautions during the rainy season to manage your condition effectively. In this article, we will discuss six effective tips to help you keep your asthma symptoms in check and stay healthy during the monsoon.

Stay indoors during heavy rainfall

When it's pouring outside, the air tends to be laden with moisture and allergens, which can exacerbate asthma symptoms. To minimize your exposure to triggers, it is advisable to stay indoors as much as possible during heavy rainfall. Keep your windows and doors closed to prevent damp air from entering your home. Use an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to improve indoor air quality.

Maintain a clean and dry environment

Dampness is a breeding ground for mold and dust mites, both of which can trigger asthma attacks. Take proactive measures to keep your surroundings clean and dry. Regularly clean your home, particularly areas prone to moisture, such as bathrooms, basements, and kitchens. Use a dehumidifier to reduce indoor humidity levels and prevent the growth of mold and dust mites.

Avoid exposure to allergens

During the monsoon, there is a higher chance of encountering common allergens like pollen, dust, and mold spores. Minimize your exposure to these triggers by taking precautions when venturing outdoors. Wear a mask or scarf to cover your nose and mouth, which can help filter out airborne allergens. Additionally, avoid visiting places with a high concentration of allergens, such as gardens, parks, or construction sites.

Follow medication and treatment plans

Adhering to your prescribed asthma medication and treatment plan is crucial, especially during the monsoon season. Take your medications regularly as prescribed by your healthcare provider, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. This will help maintain control over your asthma and reduce the risk of exacerbations. If you use inhalers, make sure they are in good working condition and always keep a spare one handy.

Also read: Sonali Bendre opens up on son's battle with asthma, here's how to avoid asthma triggers

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty talks about Cirkus' box office failure: 'There is no point shying away from it'

Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE