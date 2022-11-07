Are you suffering from arthritis or avascular necrosis? 6 tips to prevent back pain

Photo: Pixabay

Whether there is back pain in the lower back (pain in the lower and upper part of the spine) or pain in the upper back, it can never be a pleasant experience. Many people think that back pain or back pain occurs only in old age, but it is not true. In today's changing lifestyle and unhealthy habits are responsible for causing back pain.

Back or waist pain occurs due to many reasons such as calcium, vitamin deficiency, rheumatoid arthritis, diseases of vertebrae, the strain on muscles and fibers, swelling in the uterus, menstrual disturbances, wrong body postures, etc.

The lower part of the spine carries most of the weight of our body. Whether we sit, bend, twist or lift heavy objects, all the weight falls on the lower part of the spine. These things cause repeated pressure on the muscles, tissues, and ligaments that support our spine which can lead to some serious stress injury or disease. To avoid this, do not work continuously sitting in one place in the same position and keep taking some breaks. Keep changing your posture so that there is no stiffness in the muscles.

Here are some useful tips to protect you from spinal/back pain.

Correct posture- Sit comfortably and straight on the chair. Get up from the chair after every one or two hours, so that it does not cause any body tension. Do some stretching in between your work hours.

Walk- Technology has made everything in life so convenient, which is now causing many health problems. So, to avoid any such problems in life it's very important to get active. If you are in the office so make an effort to go to your colleague's desk in spite of sending a text or making a call. By this, your body will get activated and your office relations will also get stronger as you are communicating directly.

Be careful when lifting weights- Do not sit completely down while lifting weights. Allow the heavy object to come near your body and only then lift it. Also, do not put the whole weight of the object on one part of the body.

Healthy eating habits- The right eating habits not only help in maintaining a healthy weight but also reduces the extra pressure on the body, which can cause some serious health issues in the future.

The right way to sleep- You can reduce the pressure on your back by making simple changes in your sleeping pattern, the best way to sleep is to sleep on your side and keep a pillow between your legs.

Reduce mental stress- People really understand that stress increases the problem of back/back pain. Do some meditation and deep breathing, it helps in relieving stress and keeping the mind calm.

Do regular exercise and yoga- Yoga or any form of exercise are the best ways to keep the body flexible and maintain good physical posture. Doing yoga regularly reduces stress and maintains the mental and physical health of the body as a whole.