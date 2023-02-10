Search icon
5 vegetarian substitutes for non-veg food in your protein diet

five vegetarian protein sources that can be used as a substitute for non-vegetarian sources

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:27 PM IST


Representational image

Vegetarian people have to face some difficulties in taking the required amount of protein in the diet, but it is very easy for non-vegetarian people because non-vegetarian food is full of protein. However, they are high in unsaturated fat, so consume them in moderation. 

Also read: World Pulses Day 2023: History and significance; health benefits of including pulses in diet

Five vegetarian protein sources that can be used as a substitute for non-vegetarian sources:

5 healthy veg alternatives for non-vegetarians:

Tofu: Tofu is a versatile soy-based product that can be used in a variety of dishes. It is a good source of protein, providing 8 grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu. Tofu can be pan-fried, baked, grilled, or added to soups and stir-fries.

Lentils: Lentils are a staple food in many vegetarian diets. They are high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. A 100-gram serving of lentils provides 9 grams of protein. Lentils can be used in a variety of dishes such as salads, soups, and stews.

Quinoa: Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is considered a complete protein source. It contains all nine essential amino acids and provides 8 grams of protein per 100 grams. Quinoa can be used as a substitute for rice in dishes or as a base for salads.

Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a good source of protein and fiber. They provide 7 grams of protein per 100 grams. Chickpeas can be used in a variety of dishes, such as hummus, salads, and stews.

Peanuts: Peanuts are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. They provide 7 grams of protein per 100 grams. Peanuts can be used in a variety of dishes, such as peanut butter, sauces, and smoothies.

In conclusion, there are many vegetarian protein sources that can be used as a substitute for non-vegetarian sources. These five options are versatile, tasty, and provide the essential nutrients that you need to maintain a healthy diet.

