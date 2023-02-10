World Pulses Day 2023: History and significance; health benefits of including pulses in diet

Since the beginning of time, pulses have been a staple of our diet. They epitomise comfort for everyone and are timeless and global. Pulses also referred to as legumes, are edible plant seeds that can be prepared in a variety of ways.

World Pulse Day 2023: History

The International Year of Pulses (IYP) was declared by the United Nations in 2016 to honour the importance of these food products. As a result of the success of that effort, the UN passed a resolution in 2019 designating February 10 as World Pulses Day.

Wold Pulse Day 2023: Significance

This holiday has unique significance for India. Pulses are produced, consumed, and imported in this nation in the biggest quantities worldwide. The edible seeds of legume plants, known as pulses, are widely produced in a number of Indian states.

The event this year will highlight the role that pulses play in enhancing soil production, strengthening farming systems, improving the quality of life for farmers in areas with limited water supplies, and more. Pulses are essential to sustainable food production because they have a small water footprint and can better withstand drought and climatic calamities.

World Pulse Day 2023: Health benefits