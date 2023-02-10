Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

World Pulses Day 2023: History and significance; health benefits of including pulses in diet

The 10th of February was designated as World Pulses Day by the UN General Assembly. Know the history, significance and health benefits of pulses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

World Pulses Day 2023: History and significance; health benefits of including pulses in diet
World Pulses Day 2023: History and significance; health benefits of including pulses in diet

Since the beginning of time, pulses have been a staple of our diet. They epitomise comfort for everyone and are timeless and global. Pulses also referred to as legumes, are edible plant seeds that can be prepared in a variety of ways.

World Pulse Day 2023: History
The International Year of Pulses (IYP) was declared by the United Nations in 2016 to honour the importance of these food products. As a result of the success of that effort, the UN passed a resolution in 2019 designating February 10 as World Pulses Day. 

(Also Read: Provident Fund: Want to earn maximum interest on your PF balance? Know about Voluntary PF scheme)

Wold Pulse Day 2023: Significance
This holiday has unique significance for India. Pulses are produced, consumed, and imported in this nation in the biggest quantities worldwide. The edible seeds of legume plants, known as pulses, are widely produced in a number of Indian states.

The event this year will highlight the role that pulses play in enhancing soil production, strengthening farming systems, improving the quality of life for farmers in areas with limited water supplies, and more. Pulses are essential to sustainable food production because they have a small water footprint and can better withstand drought and climatic calamities.

(Also Read: Personal loan EMIs: Borrowers to pay Rs 518 more monthly EMI on Rs 5 lakh loan after repo rate hike, check calculations)

World Pulse Day 2023: Health benefits

  • A small amount of dal, rajma, or chana can be added to your daily diet to help you feel full and maintain a healthy balance of nutrients in your body.
  • Pulses help you lose weight. Dal is the most recommended pulse which promotes weight loss. 
  • The majority of pulse variants are high in protein and have a low glycemic index, making them an excellent meal element for diabetics.
  • Pulses are a good source of antioxidants which helps promote hair growth and manage healthy and nourished skin. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.