5 delicious and low fat fruit smoothie recipes to kickstart your day

Representational image

It is difficult to follow a healthy routine in a busy lifestyle. Do you also agree with this? Especially the morning time is full of running. From getting ready for the office to finishing the household chores, the beginning of the day is tiring. If there is a lack of breakfast, then the whole day is full of dull or unhealthy outside food. The outside food is very low in nutritional levels along with being harmful to the body. It cannot meet your daily mental and physical needs.

So, how about we say that some easy and healthy smoothies are a great option for your breakfast? Yes, these smoothies are easy to make and less time-consuming. Apart from this, their nutritional value is a boon for your digestion and body energy. So do not delay and quickly know about these powerhouse smoothies.

Is it healthy to have a smoothie for breakfast?

Smoothies can be a healthy breakfast if you have a good balance of ingredients and nutrients rich in protein, carbs, and healthy fats. Smoothies rely heavily on fruits and vegetables. It cuts down on instant sugar and boosts the fiber content.

You might consider adding lots of fruit juice and a sweetener, such as honey, to limit the sugar. Adding yogurt and protein powder helps make smoothies more nutritious. This will make you feel full for longer.

The liquid base you use in your smoothie also plays a big role. Skip fruit juices, which are loaded with sugar and lack protein and fat. Opt for low-fat milk or unsweetened, non-dairy milk like almond, coconut, or cashew instead. Some non-dairy milk contain less protein than cow's milk, but they provide healthy fats to keep you satiated.

These are 5 super healthy powerhouse smoothies

1. Milk and honey smoothie

Use celery with this smoothie. Mixing it with almond milk, cucumber and grapes makes for a healthy breakfast boost.

In a blender, combine 1 and 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk, 1 medium cucumber (peeled and chopped), 1 cup green grapes, 2 medium stalks parsley (peeled and chopped), and 1 tablespoon honey. Mix this mixture till it is well mixed.

Nutrition (Per Serving)

124 calories

2 g fat (0 g saturated fat)

2 grams protein

26 g carbs (2 g fiber)

21 g Sugar (9 g Added Sugar)

2. Banana, kiwi and coconut smoothie

If you are looking for a post-workout recovery drink, then this smoothie is your go-to option. Protein powder helps replenish the energy you burn. Sweet bananas and kiwis provide potassium and vitamin C, while coconut water helps rehydrate you.

In a blender, add 1 medium banana (diced), 1 kiwi (peeled and diced), 1 cup almond milk, 1 cup spinach, 1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder, 1/2 cup coconut water. Mix until creamy and smooth.

Nutrition (Per Serving)

304 calories

5 grams fat

22 grams protein

47 g carbs (7 g fiber)

3. Berry-banana-oat smoothie

Oats bring life to your smoothie. Plus, the resistant starch present in this whole grain keeps you full for longer. Another bonus of resistant starch? It causes less gas than other fibers.

In a blender, combine 2 cups frozen strawberries, 1 cup vanilla low-fat yogurt, 1 sliced banana, 1/2 cup rolled oats, 1/2 cup orange juice and 1 tablespoon honey. Blend until the mixture is smooth.

Nutrition (Per Serving)

171 calories

2 g fat (1 g saturated fat)

5 grams protein

36 g carbs (3.5 g fiber)

23 g sugars (4.5 g added sugars)

4. Spinach ginger smoothie

Baby spinach adds a delicious green color to this smoothie. They add a dose of plant protein and healthy fat.

Combine 2 cups baby spinach, 1 chopped apple, 3/4 cup coconut water, 1/4 cup lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger. Now add 1 teaspoon of raw honey and 1 ½ cup of ice cubes. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition (Per Serving)

153 calories

4 g fat (1 g unsaturated fat)

27 g carbs (4 g fiber)

17 g sugar

5. Orange dream smoothie

Need to cool down after a tough workout? Try this low-calorie, citrus-infused healthy smoothie recipe.

All you need is 1 orange, 1/4 cup fat free curd, 1/4 tsp vanilla essence and 4 ice cubes. Pour all ingredients into a blender and process until smooth.

Nutrition (Per Serving)

160 calories

1 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat)

3 grams protein

36 g carbs (3 g fiber)

28 g sugar