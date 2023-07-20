Headlines

BGMI tournament announced with prize money of Rs 2 crore: Check registration dates and more details

BGMI tournament will be divided into two phases — the online qualifiers and offline grand finals, which will be held on-ground from October 12 to 14 and will be open for fans to attend,

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular mobile games in India. Krafton recently brought the game back on Apple App Store and Google Play Store after it was removed on government’s demand. Since its comeback, BGMI has remained in the top charts but to give it a push, IANS reports that Krafton has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. As the name suggests, it is a BGMI gaming tournament where the squads will be competing for prize money of Rs 2 crore. The series begins today (July 20) and it will end on October 14. 

The tournament will be divided into two phases — the online qualifiers and offline grand finals, which will be held on-ground from October 12 to 14 and will be open for fans to attend, the company said.

In keeping with its commitment to providing local experiences for players and fans, the event’s Grand Finals will be broadcast in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and eight other regional languages, ensuring that the excitement reaches every corner of the country.

“Our commitment lies in bringing forth new and innovative gaming events and tournaments for our community, providing them invaluable opportunities to establish their presence in the gaming world. BGIS 2023 is just the beginning of a thriving gaming community,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, India CEO, Krafton, said in a statement.

The series will begin with “The Grind” where 256 invited teams will compete fiercely to secure their position among the top 64 teams, who make it to Round 2 and Round 3 of the tournament.

The Grind will determine which of the invited teams, as well as the players that advance via the In-Game Qualifiers, will compete in the main event. The registrations for the BGIS series will take place from July 24 to August 2, with verifications taking place from August 3 to August 9.

The verified teams will then compete in intense in-game qualifiers through 15 classic matches from August 10 to August 17, according to the company, with their top 10 match scores determining their rankings. (with IANS inputs)

