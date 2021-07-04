Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads, becomes top free game on Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India, officially launched for Android users on July 2, has already become the top free game in India on the Google Play Store. This was within just 24 hours of its launch. The craze for this PUBG Mobile alternative game is so high that it also became the top grossing game surpassing the Garena Free Fire. Currently, the game has more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store.

The game's developer, Krafton revealed via a blog post that Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations on Google Play for Android hit 40 million, with 20 million taking part in the game's early access launch. Battlegrounds Mobile India went live for pre-registration on Google Play Store on May 18.

Touted as a PUBG Mobile alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with almost similar features as that of the banned game. BGMI can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. There is no iOS version of the game, and Krafton is yet to update on the same.

Furthermore, there is India ka Battlegrounds gift reward and gamers can get rewards for 1 million and 5 million downloads that can be claimed until August 19.

PUBG Mobile India data transfer

Battlegrounds Mobile India allows players to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game, but the feature will be removed on July 6. So, if you want to transfer all your data from PUBG Mobile, then you need to hurry up.

If you don't get a chance to transfer the data, then don't worry as the company will add the data transfer option again at a later date. The developers have not shared details on when they plan to resume the data transfer service. It is in your best interest to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to BGMI before July 6.

The data transfer service is currently active and allows Battlegrounds Mobile India players to their account and most of its content including achievements, inventory, rank, skins, and more over from PUBG Mobile.