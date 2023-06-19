Search icon
DNA Explainer: What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme? Is it better than other forms of gold?

The first tranche will be available for subscription from Monday, 19 June 2023 to 23 June 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Freepik

In the first half of the current fiscal year, the government has chosen to issue two tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs). From June 19 to June 23, the first tranche will be open for subscription, and from September 11 to 15, the second tranche will be available.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2023-24 - Series I has an issue price of Rs 5,926 per gram of gold and offers investors who subscribe online a discount of Rs 50. On Friday, the subscription period ends.

The nominal value of the bond is based on the three last working days of the week prior to the subscription period's simple average closing price for 999-purity gold, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). It is June 14, June 15, and June 16, 2023 in this instance.

Over other gold investment options, sovereign gold bonds have a number of benefits. SGBs offer 2.5% interest on capital gains in addition to capital appreciation, and if money is kept invested for 8 years, there is no capital gains tax.

SGBs are traded on exchanges and are quite liquid. There is no risk of default because of the sovereign guarantee. To benefit from the capital gains tax exemption, experts encourage investors to hold their investments for a minimum of 8 years.

You would pay a 20% capital gains tax if you sold a sovereign gold bond on the secondary market before it matured. If the SGB is sold on or after three years, the instrument offers indexation benefits to the buyers, but if it were to be sold before three years, it would also be subject to marginal tax rates.

SGB Interest: At a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.

