What is Ketamine, anaesthetic drug that caused untimely demise of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry?

What is the drug, 'ketamine' that caused the untimely demise of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry.

Friends actor Mathew Perry's untimely demise stunned the whole world. All the fans of Chandler Bing were heartbroken. A plethora of condolence posts flooded the social media platforms as soon as the news made headlines. At the time, the cause of death was shown due to drowning but after examination, it was found that Perry's death was caused by the acute effects of Ketamine.

Ketamine is a drug used in anaesthesia and in some antidepressants. Reports suggest that Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is known as a dissociative anaesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, says the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency also states that this drug can alter the perception of sight and sound make users feel devoid of any pin and can also make them feel like they are having an 'out of body' experience.

The approved dosage of the drug is used as an ejectable short-lasting anesthetic for people and animals. This drug has also been identified as a fast-acting antidepressant. Since it is a relaxant, it can complicate breathing as the lung collapses. This increases demand on the heart.

It can have the effect of speeding the heart rate and blood pressure. But if your arteries are compromised then can't keep peace and get stressed. Unregulated high doses can cause schizophrenia and lead to drug dependence. Chances of fatalities increase when the drug is mixed with alcohol, which could have been the case with Matthew Perry.