Explainer

Explained: Security breach in Parliament, what Lok Sabha handbook says about visitors' passes

According to the handbook, the members have to provide a certificate on the application form for the visitor card. Check details below:

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

In a major security breach, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday. They released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The duo have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan who had come to the visitor's gallery as guests of Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha.

But what does the Lok Sabha handbook say about visitor passes?

According to the Lok Sabha handbook for members, all MPs requesting visitor passes must give a declaration that they know the guest personally and take full responsibility for him or her. In the application form submitted by MPs for visitors, they need to provide details such as the visitor's name in full, age, father's or husband's name, nationality and passport number (for foreigners only) and details of occupation, among other things.

Details of occupation of the husband (in the case of housewives only), full permanent address and state, and full Delhi address are also required. According to the handbook, the members have to provide a certificate on the application form for the visitor card stating, "The above-named visitor is my relation/personal friend/known to me personally and I take full responsibility for her/him." Visitors' cards for the public gallery are issued for the guests of Lok Sabha members on the day before the visit on applications from members on yellow forms available in the Centralised Pass Issue Cell.

The application for visitors' card should contain the name of not more than four guests of a member and the application should reach the Centralised Pass Issue Cell not later than 4 pm on the working day before the date for which the card is required.

READ | Who is Pratap Simha, BJP MP whose pass used by men who breached security in Parliament?

"Not more than four visitors' cards will be issued to a member for a particular day for fixed hour(s) and complete particulars of the visitors may be furnished in the application forms for issue of visitors' cards, failing which the visitors' cards may not be issued," the handbook states.

Visitors' cards on same-day applications from members on red forms available in the Centralised Pass Issue Cell are issued subject to observance of certain conditions. The applications for same-day visitors' cards should be made to the secretary general as early as possible on the date for which they are required and such applications should be delivered at the Centralised Pass Issue Cell.

"For getting same-day passes issued, the Deputy Leader or the Whip of the Party, whosoever is authorised by the Party, should recommend the issue of same-day passes on the application form," the handbook says. The member is also required to take the visitor to the concerned joint secretary or additional secretary for the purpose, it states.

When a member requires a same-day visitors' pass, he may have his guests seated in the Reception Office or the MP Waiting Room Centralised Pass Issue Cell. Same-day visitors' cards are delivered to the member, who is required to sign the register maintained for this purpose.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

