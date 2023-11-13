Headlines

Explained: Why UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked Indian-origin Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman has been sacked twice from the UK Cabinet in just over a year. She often grabbed headlines for her provocative comments on migrants, police and the homeless.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

In an unceremonious move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked home secretary Suella Braverman. Sunak replaced her with James Cleverly. The controversial Indian-origin minister was sacked twice from the UK Cabinet in just over a year.

The 43-year-old often courted controversy for her provocative comments on migrants, police, the homeless etc. Braverman repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role. Recently, she accused the Met Police of 'playing favourites' when tackling aggressive Israel-Gaza protests in an article in ‘The Times'. This is what proved to be the final straw for Sunak.

Reports suggest that the UK PM was under growing pressure from opposition lawmakers and members of his own ruling Conservative Party to fire Braverman. She has faced a barrage of criticism during her tenure for using words such as a 'hurricane' of illegal migrants. She wanted to deport them to Rwanda.

While her exit as home secretary in October last year was officially described as a resignation, that departure was also similarly forced after Liz Truss wanted to part ways with her for breaching ministerial guidelines.

Who is Suella Braverman?

Suella Braverman is the Conservative Party MP for Fareham in south-east England. She succeeded fellow Indian-origin colleague Priti Patel in the Cabinet as home secretary. Braverman previously served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government and was among the first contenders to replace Johnson as Prime Minister.

READ | Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

She is a prominent member of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservatives who wants a clear break from Europe. Braverman is the London-born daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes.

They migrated to the UK from Mauritius and Kenya respectively in the 1960s. The Cambridge University law graduate married Rael Braverman in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

