Explained: What happens to a Facebook account when a person dies?

People used to write their wills and have them recorded with the court before they passed away so that their heirs and inheritors would receive what was legally and rightfully theirs. The times have changed now. Nowadays, people have possessions beyond the tangible, material possessions of this life. Social media sites like Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook are examples of new-age assets.

You may pass away one day, but not on Facebook, where your friends, who don't know what happened to you, will likely keep pinging you, thinking you're angry with them and won't respond, or where Facebook will ping your friends to remind them of your birthday.

The idea has been considered by Facebook engineers and product management. They have therefore developed a few solutions.

Here’s what is mentioned on Facebook: “Choosing your legacy contact is currently only available for your main profile and doesn't apply to additional Facebook profiles. You can choose to either appoint a legacy contact to look after your memorialised main profile or have your account permanently deleted from Facebook. If you don't choose to have your account permanently deleted, only your main profile will be memorialised if we become aware of your passing.”

What are Memorialised profiles? How does it work?

Friends and relatives can get together on a Facebook memorialised account to post messages and memories on the timeline of the departed person. Such accounts contain the phrase "Remembering" next to the user's name in their profile and don't show up in public searches.

What are legacy contacts?

You can designate a legacy contact to manage your profile if it is memorialised. Setting a legacy contact is highly advised so that your profile may be managed after it has been memorialised. A memorialised profile's legacy contact can update the profile picture and cover photo as well as accept friend requests on the profile's behalf.

How do dead people's accounts get deleted?

You have the option of having your account permanently removed when you pass away. This implies that all of your messages, images, posts, comments, responses, and information will be immediately and permanently deleted from Facebook upon notification that you have passed away. All of your Facebook accounts, including your main one, will be wiped.

