DNA Explainer: What is 'Operation Ajay' that India has launched amid Israel-Hamas war?

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, India on Wednesday (October 11) launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of Indians from Israel who wish to come back. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar posted on X that India is "fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad". The Indian government will facilitate the return of Indian citizens through special chartered flights and Indian Navy ships will also be pressed into service if there is a need.

According to estimates, around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said on X.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar discussed the "the ongoing crisis in West Asia" with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister @ABZayed of UAE this evening. Discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has set up a round-the-clock control room in Delhi and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and provide information and assistance to the Indian citizens.

The phone numbers of the control room in Delhi are 1800118797 (toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, and the e-mail ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour control room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance," the MEA said.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," it said.

The Israel-Hamas war has left nearly 2,150 people dead. The Israeli authorities said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, while the Palestinian side put the death toll in Gaza at 950.

